CEMEX supplies Vertua to Puerto Vallarta airport

24 November 2023

CEMEX is supplying its Vertua lower-carbon concrete for the construction of Terminal 2 at Puerto Vallarta’s International Airport, Mexico, which aims to be one of the most sustainable terminal buildings in Latin America. The 68,000m2 new terminal is planning to be one of the most efficient in terms of sustainability, with the aim of obtaining LEED certification and minimising the carbon emissions associated with the construction process.

CEMEX is contributing over 85,000m3 of Vertua lower-carbon concrete, which will avoid the emission of 16,000t of CO 2 compared to traditional concretes.

“Puerto Vallarta’s International Airport serves as a new window to showcase the best of Mexico to the world, and we are proud to be part of this large-scale project that aims to enhance tourism,” said Ricardo Naya, president of CEMEX Mexico. “Not only are we providing high-quality building materials, but we are also helping lower the project's carbon footprint with our more sustainable solutions.”

The project seeks to create a more sustainable air terminal through several strategies. These actions include the use of more efficient building materials and installing solar panels on the roof of the terminal, which will lower energy consumption by 40 per cent, as well as reducing water consumption by 35 per cent.





