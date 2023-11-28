CEMEX Europe makes strong progress with EPD certificate roll-out

28 November 2023

Global building materials supplier CEMEX is proud to announce that it will soon have obtained Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificates for the cements it produces across its European network of cement plants.



CEMEX’s Future in Action climate action strategy is backed with science-based targets, aligned to the 1.5˚C scenario, and using EPD certificates is an efficient and transparent way to publish significant progress and clear industry leadership. EPDs have been published for selected cements since 2021 and CEMEX is now proud to confirm the publication of EPDs for all cement types in Poland and the publication of EPDs for its products produced in Croatia and Spain in the coming weeks.



Phase 2 of the publication process will see EPDs for cements produced in the UK, Germany and the Czech Republic in early 2024, which will complete the full European roll-out.



Sergio Menéndez, president of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, said: “EPD certificates enable our customers to make an informed choice about which materials offer the lowest carbon footprint and reduce the environmental impact of their construction projects.



“We have therefore made securing these objective and reliable documents, which demonstrate that our products meet the requirements of more sustainable construction, a priority across our whole European operation. I am very pleased with the progress made so far and look forward to celebrating the completion of this process.”





Published under