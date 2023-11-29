New PPC CEO confirmed

29 November 2023

Following the finalisation of his work permit, Matias Cardarelli has now been confirmed as the new chief executive officer of PPC Cement. He takes over from Roland van Wijnen, who will stay until the end of 2023 to facilitate a smooth handover.

In September this year, the cement producer announced Mr Cardarelli's appointment, subject to the approval of his work permit. “The Board is pleased to announce that Matias’ work permit has been issued and that he will formally take over from Roland van Wijnen with effect from 1 December 2023,” said PPC in a statement.

Mr Cardarelli has held various positions at a number of private cement companies including Natal Portland Cement (NPC), part of the Intercement group, and has led the operational and financial turnaround of Amreyah Cement in Egypt and scaling-up of Yguazu Cementos in Paraguay.

Following the onset of COVID-19 and the emergence of a new entrant in the Mozambican cement market, Mr Cardarelli’s portfolio was expanded to include Cimentos de Mozambique, where he successfully implemented an operational and commercial plan to return the company to profitability. According to PPC, he is credited for successfully transforming the organisation by improving efficiencies, boosting margins and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, and increasing cash generation.

