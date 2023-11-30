Emirates Steel Arkan and A³&Co® collaborate for cement decarbonisation

30 November 2023

Contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), one of the largest publicly-traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announced its strategic collaboration with renowned climate consulting firm A³&Co® to drive an innovative decarbonisation initiative across its Al Ain Cement Factory in the UAE. The partnership, announced ahead of COP28, positions ESA’s cement operations at the forefront of sustainability, aligning seamlessly with the group’s decarbonisation targets and setting the stage for a transformative approach to green cement production.

The collaboration between Emirates Steel Arkan and A³&Co® is geared towards implementing a cement specific decarbonisation roadmap, with a primary focus on both reducing carbon emissions while lowering costs. This multi-phase initiative includes decarbonisation baselining, decarbonisation scenario building and roadmap, CBAM compliance, and advisory support for SBTi carbon footprint certification.

Hugo Losada, CEO of ESA subsidiary Building Materials, said, “Emirates Steel Arkan is an industry market leader in innovating and embracing green solutions that help decarbonise the sector’s value chain, setting a benchmark for sustainable and environmentally friendly steel and building materials. We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting sustainable cement decarbonisation within the UAE through this collaboration with A³&Co®, further exemplifying our commitment to advancing responsible solutions in the construction industry and aligning with the Group’s efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.”

As a key player in the UAE's cement industry, ESA’s Al Ain Cement factory has been instrumental in cement and clinker production, significantly contributing to the nation's construction sector. With an annual output exceeding 3.1Mt of clinker and 4.6Mt of cement since 2014, the company plays a critical role in meeting domestic demand and contributing significantly to a variety of construction projects across the UAE and neighbouring countries.

Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co® said, "We are pleased to initiate this transformative project with Emirates Steel Arkan, a significant step in UAE Cement decarbonisation. Our primary goal is to develop a decarbonisation roadmap that actively contributes to the UAE's ambitious Net Zero strategic goals, and positions the region as a leader in Green cement production."

Emirates Steel Arkan and A³&Co® anticipate that this forward-thinking initiative will serve as a model for sustainable practices within the UAE Built Environment industry. Positioned ahead of COP28, the collaboration emphasises the practicality and benefits of decarbonisation in cement, highlighting the importance of building a resilient future in line with the global sustainability goals.

