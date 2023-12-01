Transcargo International to build cement silos for Sinai White Portland Cement

01 December 2023

Transcargo International (TCI), a veteran terminal operator in Egypt, announces the signing of an agreement with Sinai White Portland Cement (SWCC), for the development of Egypt’s first bulk cement silos in Arish Port, marking a significant milestone in the cement industry in Egypt and its export capabilities.

SWCC, a subsidiary of the world's largest white cement manufacturer, Aalborg Portland Group (Cementir Holding NV), operates one of the world's largest white cement plants in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. This collaboration marks the launch of Egypt's inaugural bulk cement silos in Arish Port, signifying a monumental leap forward for the nation's cement export capabilities.

Under the terms of the commercial agreement, TCI will build and operate for SWCC a white cement terminal with a capacity exceeding 200,000tpa, facilitating the export of the company's products to different export markets. The terminal will boost SWCC’s competitive position providing extra logistics capability to fulfil market needs across all Mediterranean region and worldwide. This strategic initiative will facilitate seamless exports of SWCC's premium products to diverse global markets.

The Arish Port bulk terminal project features six cement silos with a total storage capacity of 60,000t (10,000t each). Two silos will be used for white Portland cement and four for grey Portland cement. The objective is to streamline cement exports, reduce costs, and enhance competitiveness for the Egyptian cement exports. This partnership between TCI and SWCC marks a pivotal milestone in optimising the cement export process, fostering cost efficiency, and positioning Egypt as a formidable player in the global cement industry.

"This project aligns with our commitment to supporting Egyptian exports by providing specialised logistics solutions across several industries. Building and operating Egypt’s first bulk cement terminal, we anticipate cost savings for cement producers in Egypt, making prices more competitive globally and increasing global market penetration," stated Mr Mohamed El Ahwal, TCI CEO.

Alberto Barbieri, MD of Sinai White Portland Cement Co, expressed his pleasure concerning the collaboration with TCI. He stated that Egypt is a key exporter of white cement worldwide, and through this project, SWCC aims to expand its footprint in export markets globally, achieving significant growth in export volumes over the next five years. In addition, this project is in line with Cementir Holding’s 2030 sustainability road map and the Egyptian government development plan for Sinai.

The partnership between TCI and SWCC marks a significant step forward in optimising the cement export process, fostering cost efficiency, and positioning Egypt as a major player in the global cement industry.

Published under