thyssenkrupp Polysius and Fujairah Cement Industries sign decarbonisation MoU

04 December 2023

thyssenkrupp Polysius and Fujairah Cement Industries (FCI), UAE, intend to cooperate in the future to reduce CO 2 emissions in FCI's production lines. In particular, the potential use of alternative fuels in cement production will be examined. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.



Pablo Hofelich, CEO of thyssenkrupp Polysius GmbH, said, "thyssenkrupp Polysius has key technologies for significantly reducing CO 2 emissions in the cement industry. We support our customers at every step of the implementation of 'green' technologies as a partner. The aim is to ensure that our customers' plants not only emit fewer emissions, but also consume less energy and save resources."



Frank Ruoss, CSO of thyssenkrupp Polysius GmbH, added, "We have been working closely and in partnership with Fujairah Cement Industries for decades. At the time, FCI and Polysius were pioneers in the region in replacing precious oil as a fuel in the clinker production process. We are proud that those responsible at Fujairah are also relying on thyssenkrupp's technologies and expertise for the 'green' transformation of cement production. This is another milestone in the cooperation between the two companies."





Published under