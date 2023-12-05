Hoffmann Green to supply clinker-free cements to CRBPE

05 December 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a commercial partnership with CRBPE (Conception Réalisation Béton Prêt à l’Emploi), which manufactures and delivers a wide range of ready-mixed concrete products for professionals and private customers in the Aube region of France and neighbouring areas.

The agreement, which runs until the end of 2027, involves supplying Hoffmann Green Cement’s clinker-free cements to CRBPE’s four concrete plants.

According to CRBPE, the partnership is in line with its commitment to accompany its customers on the road to sustainable and carbon-free construction. This is Hoffmann Green Cement’s second collaboration with a player in Eastern France, reinforcing the company’s territorial coverage in this area.

