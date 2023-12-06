Taiwan Cement commissions battery project

06 December 2023

Taiwan Cement Group has commissioned a 311MWh battery at its HePing plant in Hualien County, Taiwan. The battery has been supplied by NHOA SA, formerly Engie EPS, according to Renewables Now.

The cement producer called the project “a bold statement of our dedication to renewable energy and a testament to our role in Taiwan’s ambitious journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050.”

It marks the third energy storage system completed by NHOA Energy in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023 alone. Previous projects include a 200MWh facility in Kwinana, Western Australia, and a 107MWh installation at YingDe, China. Two further projects are currently underway in Southern Australia and Taiwan.

