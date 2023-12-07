Solidia Cement completes first production run

07 December 2023

Specialty cement producer CTS Cement Manufacturing Corp (CTS) and US-based Solidia Technologies have completed the first production run of Solidia Cement, a low-carbon cement, in North America. This is one of multiple production runs at cement sites in several countries, demonstrating the viability and scalability of this groundbreaking technology that drastically reduces the carbon footprint of cement, concrete and the building industry as a whole, says Solidia Technologies.

Solidia Cement is a low-limestone cement that gains strength through carbonation — exposure to CO 2 — rather than hydration like traditional Portland cement. It is made using the same raw materials and equipment as Portland cement. However, Solidia Cement achieves significant CO 2 reductions from lower production temperatures and reduced limestone calcination. This translates to 30 per cent lower CO 2 emissions and a 12 per cent greater yield per tonne of raw material, compared to traditional Portland cement.

“CTS strives to be at the forefront of innovative, sustainable cement technologies that are engineered for performance and high quality, and we’re thrilled to play a key role in helping to bring Solidia’s low-carbon cement to widespread commercial availability,” said Ken Vallens, president and CEO of CTS. “Our first production campaign with Solidia Cement was a tremendous success and demonstrated the true potential for this important technology, and we are looking forward to working with Solidia on additional production runs in the near future.”

