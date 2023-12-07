Eagle Materials enters Terra CO2 SCM agreement

07 December 2023

Eagle Materials Inc has entered an agreement granting exclusive rights to build and operate three facilities processing up to 240,000tpa of Terra CO 2 ’s Opus SCM, a supplementary cementitious material, from common quarry byproducts or other silicate-rich feeds.



The facilities are earmarked for the Greater Denver market. Concrete producers and contractors in this region are preparing for next year’s implementation of the Buy Clean Colorado Act, which promotes low carbon construction material procurement on state projects exceeding US$500,000. Opus SCM aligns with this requirement by being able to replace Portland cement at levels up to 40 per cent in concrete mix designs.

Full realisation of Terra CO 2 agreement terms could see Eagle Materials add nearly 10 per cent of concrete binder output to a portfolio spanning eight plants with annual Portland and blended cement finishing capacity exceeding 8Mt, reports Concrete Products.

“Entering these agreements with Terra, we’re taking bold steps today to seek solutions that reduce the carbon intensity of cementitious materials using new technologies,” says Eagle Materials CEO, Michael Haack. “Furthermore, as the supply of other SCMs, such as fly ash, continues to decrease in availability, increased SCM development will be crucial to fulfil the needs of our customers and in meeting the expected increases in demand for cement more broadly.”

Published under