Canada launches Cement & Concrete Breakthrough initiative at COP28

07 December 2023

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and His Excellency Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have launched the Cement & Concrete Breakthrough initiative at COP28 in Dubai. This initiative reaffirms Canada’s commitment to working with countries, businesses and international partner organisations to accelerate investments in the technologies, tools and policies that the cement and concrete industry needs to realise net-zero solutions by 2050.

Co-led by Canada and the UAE, this breakthrough initiative will enable countries to share best practices on a range of policies and other measures to decarbonise the cement and concrete sector. It will engage a variety of partners at the global level, providing an opportunity for Canada to drive the adoption of low-carbon cement products and solutions that build on the global recognition of Canada’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Carbon Concrete by 2050.

Together with endorsing countries, international partners and the global cement and concrete industry, the breakthrough initiative will lead a shift that will make clean cement the preferred choice in global markets, says the Canadian Government.

“Innovation and investments in clean technology are crucial to building a competitive green economy. As a global leader in research and innovation, Canada is a key player in the net-zero carbon economy and is committed to laying the foundation of a competitive green cement and concrete industry that will create green jobs and build a clean future for all Canadians and the world. With the breakthrough initiative, we will help pave the way to achieve net-zero carbon cement and concrete by 2050,” said Mr Champagne.

“Canada is committed to working with partners to accelerate the decarbonisation of key sectors, including cement. The Breakthrough Agenda is an ambitious action plan for international collaboration to make clean technologies and sustainable solutions more affordable and accessible. It provides an opportunity to support and strengthen Canadian industry in its efforts to achieve net zero by 2050,” he added.

