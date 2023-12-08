Catch4climate project completes construction of 60m preheater tower

08 December 2023

A new milestone for the pilot project "Catch4climate" has been achieved with the completion of the 60m-high preheater tower.



A demonstration plant is currently being built on the site of Schwenk Zement's Mergelstetten cement plant in southern Germany, which will use the thyssenkrupp polysius® pure Oxyfuel process for CO₂ capture and is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.



The polysius® pure oxyfuel process is a clinker firing process in which pure oxygen is introduced into the cement kiln instead of air. This significantly increases the CO 2 capture potential.



"Catch4climate", for which the four cement manufacturers Buzzi SpA, Heidelberg Materials AG, Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG and Vicat SA have joined forces, is actively tackling the capture of CO₂ and its industrial use.

