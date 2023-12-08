Catch4climate project completes construction of 60m preheater tower

A new milestone for the pilot project "Catch4climate" has been achieved with the completion of the 60m-high preheater tower.
A demonstration plant is currently being built on the site of Schwenk Zement's Mergelstetten cement plant in southern Germany, which will use the thyssenkrupp polysius® pure Oxyfuel process for CO₂ capture and is scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.
The polysius® pure oxyfuel process is a clinker firing process in which pure oxygen is introduced into the cement kiln instead of air. This significantly increases the CO2 capture potential.
"Catch4climate", for which the four cement manufacturers Buzzi SpA, Heidelberg Materials AG, Schwenk Zement GmbH & Co KG and Vicat SA have joined forces, is actively tackling the capture of CO₂ and its industrial use.
A new milestone for the pilot project "Catch4climate" has been achieved with the completion of the 60m-high preheater tower.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email