Sanghi Industries announces changes at the top

India-based Sanghi Industries Ltd has announced a number of resignations from its board of directors. Ravi Sanghi tendered his resignation as chairman and managing director, with effect from 7 December 2023. Also resigning from the company are executive directors, Aditya Sanghi, Alok Sanghi, Bina Mahesh Engineer, Nirubha Balubha Gohil, along with the following independent directors: Sundaram Balasubramanian, Raina Dilip Desai, Arvind Motilal Agarwal and Gurudeo Yadwadkar.
With effect from the 7 December 2023, the company has appointed Sukuru Ramarao as whole time director and chief executive director, Ajay Kapur as chairman and non-executive, non-independent director, and Vinod Bahety as non-executive, non-independent director. Shruti Shah and Ravi Kapoor have been appointed independent directors.
India-based Sanghi Industries Ltd has announced a number of resignations from its board of directors. Ravi Sanghi tendered his resignation as chairman and managing director, with effect from 7 December 2023. Also resigning from the company are executive directors, Aditya Sanghi, Alok Sanghi, Bina Mahesh Engineer, Nirubha Balubha Gohil, along with the following independent directors: Sundaram Balasubramanian, Raina Dilip Desai, Arvind Motilal Agarwal and Gurudeo Yadwadkar.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email