Sanghi Industries announces changes at the top

11 December 2023

India-based Sanghi Industries Ltd has announced a number of resignations from its board of directors. Ravi Sanghi tendered his resignation as chairman and managing director, with effect from 7 December 2023. Also resigning from the company are executive directors, Aditya Sanghi, Alok Sanghi, Bina Mahesh Engineer, Nirubha Balubha Gohil, along with the following independent directors: Sundaram Balasubramanian, Raina Dilip Desai, Arvind Motilal Agarwal and Gurudeo Yadwadkar.



With effect from the 7 December 2023, the company has appointed Sukuru Ramarao as whole time director and chief executive director, Ajay Kapur as chairman and non-executive, non-independent director, and Vinod Bahety as non-executive, non-independent director. Shruti Shah and Ravi Kapoor have been appointed independent directors.

