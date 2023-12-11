PCA welcomes Concrete and Asphalt Innovation Act

11 December 2023

The US cement association, PCA, has welcomed this week's introduction of Senators Coons and Tillis’ “Concrete and Asphalt Innovation Act” and its intended goals of advancing industrial decarbonisation in the cement, concrete and asphalt sectors.

The bipartisan “Concrete and Asphalt Innovation Act” would accelerate additional research, development, and demonstration for cement through an increased partnership with the federal government. "This proposed legislation is a critical step as PCA looks to scale the technologies necessary for our industry to reach carbon neutrality by 2050," said Sean O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at the PCA.

PCA will continue to ensure the best interest of its members is represented and their decarbonisation efforts are supported now and in the future. The PCA look forward to continuing to work with the Senators on this legislation and similar efforts.

Published under