SaltX Technology and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd begin EAC pre-study

11 December 2023

SaltX Technology and Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd have started initial work on a pilot plant for electric cement production in India.

With the collaboration having been initiated in June 2023, the partnership aims to complete a joint pilot plant for electrically produced cement by 2024, incorporating SaltX's Electric Arc Calciner (EAC) technology at one of Dalmia's existing plants. SaltX's visit to India last week marks the beginning of the project and forms the basis for the pre-study work planned to start in the 1Q24.

Dalmia Cement operates seven production facilities in India with a capacity in excess of 40Mta. Dalmia has identified its Rajganga Nagpur Odish facility in central India as the most suitable plant for the upcoming pilot project based on technical and logistical considerations. Material tests are planned to be conducted at SaltX's test and research centre in Hofors, Sweden, as part of the pre-study work.



Carl-Johan Linér, CEO of SaltX said: "During our visit, I am pleased to confirm that we have now started working together on-site for the upcoming pilot in India. We have met all key individuals in the project and look forward with confidence to starting the pre-study next year."

The collaboration between the two companies was highlighted during the launch of LeadIT 2.0, Partnership for a Just and Equitable Industry Transition at COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, said: In line with our ambition to further reduce our carbon footprint, we are delighted to collaborate with SaltX, a leading innovator with electrification and carbon capture technology that has great potential to play a decisive role in our intense work to reduce our carbon emissions."

