CEMEX announces CO2 emissions reduction progress in Europe

12 December 2023

Following increased demand for its more sustainable product lines, CEMEX has seen sales of its cement which provides the greatest reduction in CO 2 emissions increase to now account for more than 20 per cent of sales volumes across Europe.

"Advances in product design and manufacturing technology, including the widescale use of hydrogen in our production process, has enabled this new high-performance cement, which gives a reduction in CO 2 emissions of more than 55 per cent compared to a traditional Type I OPC cement," said CEMEX.

Additionally, the CO 2 savings achieved when using this cement means it is already compliant with Fit for 55, the EU’s target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, and CEMEX’s corresponding regional goal for its operations.

This cement has now been categorised as Vertua® Supreme, the latest addition to CEMEX’s Vertua lower carbon cement range.

Graham Russell, Commercial Vice President for CEMEX Europe, commented: “We are seeing high cut-through for our more sustainable products across the region, with particularly increased demand for our lower carbon cement range. We are therefore proud to expand this portfolio further with the introduction of Vertua Supreme, perfect for customers keen to achieve top tier CO 2 emission savings of more than 55 per cent.”

Published under