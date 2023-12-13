Ramco Cements enhances Kolimigundla clinker capacity

13 December 2023

The Ramco Cements Ltd (RCL) has increased clinker capacity at its Kolimigundla works in Andhra Pradesh, India, by debottlnecking its pyroprocessing system.

The debottlenecking process has increased clinker capacity at cement plant by 0.65Mta to 3.15Mta, a company executive told local press. The Kolimigundla plant is now operating at full capacity.

The official added that the expansion of the Odisha grinding unit from 0.9Mta to 1.8Mta is expected to be commissioned in January 2024.

RCL has planned INR16,000m (US$191.9m) towards capex for FY23-24 and INR2000m-2500m in FY24-25 for ongoing projects. During the September quarter, the company incurred a capex of INR9410m, including the purchase of limestone reserves in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. During the 1HFY23-24, the company sold 8.91Mt of cement and it hopes to sell over 18Mt across the entire fiscal.

