Exshaw residents launch lawsuit against Lafarge plant

13 December 2023

A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge (Holcim), alleging that dust from its Exshaw cement plant in Alberta, Canada, has caused a nuisance to the community.

Adam Bordignon, a lawyer representing the case, said the issues residents have had to deal with regarding the plant have increased over recent years. "The production capacity of the cement plant has greatly increased, and subsequently the amount of noise and dust and odour being released from the cement plant has greatly increased as well," noted Mr Bordignon.

The lawsuit alleges negligence and nuisance by allowing "dust, noise, and vibrations to emanate from the cement plant."

