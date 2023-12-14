Aggregate Industries breaks ground on new Tilbury plant

14 December 2023

Aggregate Industries has broken ground on its new low-carbon cement production unit at the Port of Tilbury in the UK. The new facility will enable the company to supply its customers with conventional, low carbon, and circular cementitious materials from five loading heads.

The primary objective of the new unit is to meet increasing demand for sustainable building materials. As well as providing an import hub, this major investment includes new plant equipment for manufacturing blended cements and lower carbon cement components, including GGBS and alternative raw materials from construction demolition materials.

“Already, our ECOPact range of low-carbon concrete delivers significantly lower CO 2 emissions than standard concrete and our ECOPlanet range of green cement was recently added to our green offering. By investing in this impressive facility within the Port of Tilbury, we will truly boost our sustainable offering and be more agile and efficient in the way we manufacture, transport and supply our products across this region,” explained Steve Curley, managing director cement, Aggregate Industries.

Peter Ward, commercial director for The Port of Tilbury, added, “The Aggregate Industries new low carbon manufacturing facility benefits from The Port of Tilbury’s unrivalled position as the best port for construction materials, fuelling the market growth in London and the South East. This is a significant strategic investment by both the port and Aggregate Industries which will satisfy the increasing demand for low carbon and sustainable constructions materials.”

