Hoffmann Green to build new plants in Florida

15 December 2023

Hoffmann Green has signed an agreement with a partner that defines the main points of an exclusive licensing agreement to build several Hoffmann manufacturing units in Florida, USA.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a major US$370bn investment plan voted in 2022 in the USA, is designed to fund, over 10 years, the country’s energy transition and achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent in 2030 compared with 2005. Hoffmann Green and a partner have been engaged in discussions for several months with the aim of decarbonising the construction sector in the State of Florida. After a series of successful tests, the two companies have reached an agreement setting out the main points of a licensing contract to be signed by 31 March 2024

This licensing agreement will lead to the construction of several Hoffmann units in Florida, built on the same model as H2, Hoffmann Green’s second production unit based in Bournezeau, France. The plants will be funded and operated by the partner who will market Hoffmann Green’s decarbonated clinker-free cement throughout Florida. In exchange for this industrial and technological transfer, Hoffmann Green will receive royalties generated by this licensing model.

Published under