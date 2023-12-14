Key producers collaborate on new carbon capture technology

Holcim, SCG-CGS, Cementos Argos and Cements Molins are collaborating with Nuada, a pure-play carbon capture company, on a next-generation carbon capture technology designed to deliver low-carbon cement. The technology involves the construction of energy-efficient filtration machines that capture CO 2 from industrial off-gases, enabling hard-to-abate sectors to reduce they carbon footprint with minimal impact on their bottom line.

It combines advanced solid adsorbents (Metal Organic Frameworks or MOFs) with proven vacuum swing technology to vacuum CO 2 out of industrial emissions through a heatless and solvent-free process. By using pressure rather than heat, the energy and costs associated with carbon capture are reduced - the main barriers to mass adoption by the cement industry.

“Carbon capture represents the largest cost element in the CCUS value chain. Innovation in carbon capture is vital to slashing the cost of capture, enabling the ramp-up of infrastructure and ultimately improving the economics of CCS projects. Nuada redefines carbon capture by deploying a solution that addresses the cost, energy, and integrational challenges for harder-to-abate sectors like cement,” explains Dr Jose Casaban, co-CEO, Nuada, which is based in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Edelio Bermejo, head of Global R&D at Holcim, said: “We are very pleased to join the consortium through the Innovandi Open Challenge programme. Carbon Capture is a key lever to accelerate our decarbonisation journey, and with CCUS projects around the world and a commitment to invest CHF2bn (US$2.28bn) by 2030, we are leading our industry’s transition to a net-zero future. Partnering with Nuada will facilitate the testing and accelerate the deployment of their technology, ultimately supporting the scaling up of carbon capture efforts. We look forward to continued innovation and collaboration within the industry towards the goal of a net-zero future.”

"Collaborating with Nuada has been instrumental in our pursuit of innovative solutions. Their commitment to advancing technology aligns seamlessly with SCG's vision for sustainable progress. Together, we aim to pioneer transformative initiatives that drive us closer to net zero emission", said Surachai Vangrattanachai, CCU director of SCG-CGS.

“GCCA Innovandi Open Challenge is a tremendous initiative where cement players collaborate with innovative companies that are developing the technologies and business models of a low CO 2 construction industry. Nuada technology is a very interesting proposal with great potential” said Daniel Duque, Future Tech leader of Cementos Argos.

Ignacio Machimbarrena, chief innovation officer of Cementos Molins, stated: “At Cementos Molins, we strongly believe that tackling the global challenge of reducing carbon emissions requires a collective effort from society. Sustainability is central to our corporate strategy, and we are steadfast in our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Acknowledging the crucial role of carbon capture in this mission, we see Nuada's innovative Metal-Organic Framework (MOF) technology as a promising solution. Cementos Molins is fully dedicated to supporting this pioneering technology and collaborating with industry partners to pave the way for a greener future."

The new partnerships were facilitated through the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), complementing existing collaborations with Buzzi Unicem, Cementir Holding and Heidelberg Materials, established through its Innovandi Open Challenge programme. This programme brings start-ups and leading cement companies together to work on net-zero initiatives.

Claude Loréa, GCCA cement, innovation and ESG director at the Global Cement and Concrete Association, said: “This announcement is a testament to the success of the GCCA’s pioneering Innovandi Open Challenge Programme. It’s great to see Nuada – one of the first start-ups we worked with, when we launched the programme in 2021, going from strength to strength, and helping to develop the vital CCUS technology our industry needs to help us achieve net zero by 2050.”

