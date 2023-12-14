Holcim's CCUS project scoops COP28 awards

14 December 2023

Holcim has received two awards at COP28 in Dubai for its Carbon2Business project in Lägerdorf, Germany, in recognition of the scalability and breakthrough innovation of its carbon capture technologies. The first saw Holcim named by the COP28 Presidency as an 'Energy Transition Changemaker' - a title awarded to companies with game-changing innovative solutions that can be scaled to accelerate decarbonisation. For the second, Carbon2Business was selected as Germany’s 'outstanding project' in the Mission Innovation Net-Zero Industries Awards.

Nollaig Forrest, chief sustainability officer, Holcim, said, “It's great to close out COP28 with two awards for our Carbon2business project in Lägerdorf, Germany. This is just one of our six carbon capture, storage and utilisation projects in Europe enabling us to produce at least 8Mt of fully net zero cement per annum by 2030. These awards recognise companies for their collaboration and innovation, and at COP28 Holcim continued to create momentum with our partners across the building value chain to accelerate decarbonisation.”

Published under