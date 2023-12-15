Loesche releases its second sustainability report

15 December 2023

Grinding, automation and combustion specialist, Loesche has released its second sustainability report, detailing the company's strides towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence throughout 2022. This report not only highlights Loesche's internal sustainability strategies but also underscores the pivotal role of its innovative products and services in aiding customers' sustainability endeavours.



At the core of Loesche's ethos lies a steadfast dedication to enhancing process efficiency and minimising consumption across all industrial facilities, says Loesche.



Rüdiger Zerbe, MD of Loesche, emphasises this commitment, stating, "Loesche has consistently prioritised enhancing process efficiency and minimising consumption across all our industrial plants. Our product portfolio shows our dedication to pioneering research and development. There's a need to synchronise our innovative drive with the sustainable evolution of our industries, especially in today's context."

Published under