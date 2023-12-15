Adani Group commits to investment in Bihar

15 December 2023

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest an additional INR87,000m (US$1046m) in the Indian state of Bihar. The money will be spent across a number of sectors, including its cement business. So far Adani has invested around INR8500m in the Bihar region but plans to create an additional 10,000 jobs in the state through its spending plans, according to The Telegraph.

“Bihar is now an attractive investment destination in the country. We are currently present in logistics, gas distribution, and agro-logistics, with an investment of Rs850 crore, generating direct or indirect employment for 3000 individuals. Now, we aim to increase our investment around 10-fold,” said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, speaking at the Bihar Business-Connect 2023 event this week.

