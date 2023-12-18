Reon Energy to supply renewable micro grid to Yemen Cement

18 December 2023

Clean technology company Reon Energy announces a strategic partnership with Arabian Yemen Cement Co Ltd (AYCCL). Addressing the specific energy challenges of the cement sector, Reon introduced an intelligent renewable micro grid comprising a 13.5MW solar power project and a 5.59MWh Reflex battery energy storage system (BEES) powered by SPARKTM, Reon’s Intelligent Energy Management Platform.

The collaboration focusses on key objectives of energy cost reduction and carbon footprint minimisation by not only reducing fuel consumption but also improving genset fuel efficiencies through optimal operation. Reflex features a state-of-the-art BESS with a high cyclical life, liquid-cooled batteries designed for harsh environments. Coupled with the SPARKTM Microgrid Controller, the system offers rapid response times (<250ms) to support any power source variation, taking power system reliability to the next level. This intelligent and sustainable solution has the potential to cut down energy costs by up to 20 per cent, leading to improved economies, increased productivity, and enhanced operational uptime, claimed Reon Energy.

Reon's CEO, Mujtaba Khan, commented, "This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering practical, efficient solutions tailored to industry-specific energy challenges. We look forward to driving positive change in the energy landscape of the cement industry with Arabian Yemen Cement Company Ltd." AYCCL's CEO, Waheeb Al-Azab added, "Our partnership with Reon Energy signifies a monumental stride towards sustainable energy practices, enabling us to harness solar power, significantly reduce our carbon footprint, and optimise fuel efficiency in our operations."

Published under