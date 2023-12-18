CINEA joins KOdeCO net zero project

Holcim Croatia has signed a contract with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), managing programmes of the European Commission contributing to decarbonisation and sustainable development.

The KOdeCO net zero project, on which Holcim Croatia (Holcim) has been working for the past two years, has become the first major project from Croatia to be co-financed by the EU Commission with EUR117m! The Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project, with a total value of EUR237m, will commence in January 2024, and the new technology will be implemented by the end of 2028.

With this move, Holcim Croatia will become the first producer of carbon-neutral cement in Croatia and the region, and among the first in Europe, says the company. KOdeCO net zero not only reaffirms our commitment to sustainability but also opens doors to innovation and collaboration. Through quality partnerships developed during the project, Holcim Croatia aim to share knowledge and encourage other industries to follow.

