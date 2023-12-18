Arabian Cement subsidiary moves a step closer to gaining waste management approval

18 December 2023

Evolve, an Arabian Cement Co (ACC) subsidiary, has successfully conducted a public hearing session, marking the initial step in obtaining environmental approvals from the Ministerial State for Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and Waste management Regulation Authority (WMRA) for waste management.

Evolve is the first alternative fuel company affiliated with an Egyptian cement company to secure these approvals, and the milestone was achieved through a comprehensive public hearing on 14 December. The discussion laid emphasis on waste utilisation to reduce fossil fuel use in cement kilns, promoting safe disposal and minimising emissions for public health and the environment. ACC gave special thanks to the Ministry of Environment officials for their attendance and constructive contribution to the discussions.

ACC said: "Our gratitude also goes to Dr Noura Fathi Abdel Salam and Amr Awadallah, Ministry of Environment-accredited consultants, for preparing the environmental impact assessment study and presenting the project during the community consultation.”

This aligns with ACC's environmental policy, reinforcing our commitment to waste disposal in cement kilns and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, a key pillar in our journey to cut greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint.

Published under