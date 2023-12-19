Saint-Gobain makes first move into Ecuador

19 December 2023

Saint-Gobain has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in IMPTEK Chova del Ecuador, a leading player in the construction chemicals market in Ecuador, providing differentiated and innovative waterproofing solutions. This will be Saint- Gobain’s first manufacturing presence in the country.

With expected revenues of around EUR30m in 2023, operating one plant in the region of Quito and employing about 120 people, IMPTEK is a leader in the Ecuadorian construction market, offering a wide range of waterproofing solutions, sold locally but also exported to several Latin American countries. According to Saint-Gobain, this acquisition will enable the company to benefit from IMPTEK’s leading position to promote its comprehensive range of light and sustainable construction solutions into Ecuador.

The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by competition authorities and expected in the first half of 2024.

