Kyrgyzstan cement production increases 10.9 per cent in year to November

28 December 2023

A total of 2.848Mt of cement was produced in Kyrgyzstan between January and November 2023, according to a report by Trend News.



Data from the country's National Statistical Committee reveals a 10.9 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022 when 2.567Mt were produced.



In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan produced 229,600t of cement, reflecting a 74.7 per cent increase from the same period in 2022 when 131,400t were produced. At the same time, Kyrgyzstan produced 1.945Mt of ready-mixed concrete during the 11 months. The production increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2022 (829,800t).



In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan produced 181,500t of ready-mixed concrete, which is an 88 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2022 when 96,500t were produced.



The value of industrial production in the country by the end of the 11 months of 2023 reached SOM428.154bn (USD4.8bn), which is an increase of 7 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Published under