Adbri reached cementitious materials supply agreement

03 January 2024

Adbri Ltd announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adelaide Brighton Cement Ltd, trading as Adbri Cement, has entered into an agreement with Independent Cement and Lime Pty Ltd (ICL) for the supply and distribution of cementitious materials.



ICL is a 50:50 joint venture between Adbri and the Barro Group. The interim agreement will took effect on 1 January 2024 following expiry of the current arrangement and continues for two months, coinciding with the timing of the process and exclusivity deed with CRH and the Barro Group. Pricing terms are reflective of the current market conditions.

Published under