SID completes alternative fuel project for Prism Cement

04 January 2024

Prism Cement has announced the completion and hand over of another milestone project for the company in India. The joint efforts of SID SA of Switzerland and India have successfully completed the alternative fuel project at the cement plant.

This project will reduce carbon consumption in cement production while using processed alternative fuel. Prism Cement operates a 5.6Mta plant in Satna, India.

Published under