CRH and Caterpillar agreement to accelerate use of sustainable vehicles

10 January 2024

CRH and Caterpillar have signed a strategic agreement to develop and deploy electric off-road vehicles and charging solutions. The agreement is focussed on accelerating the deployment of Caterpillar’s 70 to 100t-class battery electric off-road truck with CRH testing and validating the units at its operations in North America.

The collaboration will advance the use of sustainable equipment in CRH’s operations and provide valuable real-world insights to Caterpillar in areas including safety, performance, operational and compliance requirements for the aggregates industry.

CRH is the first company in the building materials industry to sign an electrification agreement with Caterpillar. Vehicle electrification has an important role to play in decarbonising CRH’s business and delivering its industry-leading target to reduce absolute carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and to becoming a net-zero business by 2050.

