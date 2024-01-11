Al Jouf Cement secures six-month export deal

11 January 2024

Jordan-based Rabou’ Al Taybeh Co has agreed to receive clinker exports from Al Jouf Cement Co of Saudi Arabia for a period of six months. The contract’s value stands at SAR30m (US$8m), representing more than 10 per cent of the company’s total revenues, states Mubasher.

The Tadawul-listed company highlighted that the agreement will reflect positively on its income statements, starting from the 1Q24 until 2Q24. The clinker export agreement is subject to renewal.

Al Jouf operates a 3.5Mta cement plant in Turaif, northern Saudi Arabia.

