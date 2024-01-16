Continental Cement Co chooses CemAI

CemAI Inc has teamed up with Summit Material subsidiary Continental Cement Company LLC to install CemAI's predictive and prescriptive maintenance solution at the cement producer's Hannibal plant in Missouri. The project combines a unique licensed software with a continuous monitoring and incident resolution service to further enhance the plant's cement manufacturing performance.

The CemAI solution uses Continental Cement's existing historical and real-time manufacturing data and applies machine learning, artificial intelligence and remote monitoring by cement experts to complement the expertise of Continental's local plant maintenance and reliability teams. This robust solution brings plant maintenance into the digital age.

"We considered a number of approaches to utilising our data to improve our maintenance efforts, eliminate downtime and increase equipment reliability," says Timothy J Noud, VP of Manufacturing at Continental Cement. "CemAI offers a cement-centric, end-to-end machine learning/artificial intelligence service solution."

"CemAI is proud to be collaborating with an industry leader on innovative ways to use data," says Scott Ziegler, CEO for CemAI.

