Redecam wins ESP to baghouse conversion project

17 January 2024

Arabian Cement Co is converting its electrostatic precipitators to state-of-the-art bag filters for dust emissions control. The Egyptian cement producer has joined forces with Redecam Group SpA to achieve dust emission levels below 5mg/Nm3.

ACC is collaborating with the Egyptian Environmental Pollution Abatement Program (EPAP), furthering its commitment to sustainability. This initiative goes beyond mere compliance with dust emissions standards to actively reduce emissions.

Published under