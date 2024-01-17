Heracles acquires solid waste management and recycling firm

17 January 2024

WATT Recycling a solid waste management and recycling company has been acquired by Heracles Group of Greece. With this acquisition, Heracles Group (Holcim) incorporates two state-of-the-art material recovery facilities in Fyli and Koropi, Attica, with a processing capacity of over 150,000tpa of municipal waste. The recycling plants recover recyclable materials such as paper, plastics, metals, as well as the production of secondary fuels.

Heracles Group aims to combine both WATT Recycling's expertise in recycling packaging waste and Holcim's expertise in the management of bulk waste and construction demolition materials, creating a local leader in the circular economy. The aim is to apply the principles of "reduce, recycle and regenerate" across the business. "Circularity is at the core of everything we do and is a key driver of our net-zero journey," Heracles said in a statement.

Mr Dimitris Chanis, Heracles Group CEO, stated: “The New Year begins with a strategic investment, which marks the entry of Heracles Group into the recycling sector. Circular economy is a crucial pillar of our group's strategy and the acquisition of WATT Recycling strengthens our company's dynamic course.”

Published under