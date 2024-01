Moroccan cement association welcomes Novacim membership

18 January 2024

The Assembly General of L’Association Profesionelle des Cimentiers (APC) has ratified the decision of its Board of Directors to welcome Novacim, the new Moroccan producer of clinker and cement.

Novacim has a 1.6Mta cement plant located in Oulad Ghanem, El Jadida, requiring an investment of MAD2.6m (US$0.259m). With this new unit, the cement supply of APC members reaches a production capacity of 24.6Mta.

