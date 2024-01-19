MCi Carbon to provide CCU plant for RHI Magnesita

Refractories specialist RHI Magnesita has announced an industrial-scale carbon capture project with MCi Carbon. RHI Magnesita will be MCi Carbon’s first global commercial customer. Alongside an additional multi-million-dollar investment from RHI Magnesita, MCi Carbon's will accelerate its mission to scale up and commercialise its carbon capture and utilisation technology (CCU).



"This investment marks a pivotal moment for MCi Carbon and underscores the trust our partners place in our transformative technology. With RHI Magnesita's support, we are poised to accelerate our global commercialisation efforts and address the challenges faced by heavy industries in achieving decarbonisation," said Marcus Dawe, founder and CEO of MCi Carbon.



"The partnership with the Australian cleantech start-up MCi Carbon is forward-looking and their technological approach is particularly interesting because it combines carbon capture storage and carbon utilisation. This is currently the most promising way for the refractory industry to reduce process emissions," says Stefan Borgas, CEO of RHI Magnesita.



Previously, RHI Magnesita signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with MCi to decarbonise components of its operations. This partnership was formed alongside an initial multi-million-dollar investment made in February 2023 in MCi’s CCU technology.



The investment will facilitate completion of the Myrtle facility, which is currently being built in Newcastle, Australia. Once complete, Myrtle will abate over 1000tpa of CO 2 through customer-focussed trial campaigns. The company is scaling its technology to provide decarbonisation pathways for hard-to abate sectors including steel, cement, lime, mining, chemicals and manufacturing.

