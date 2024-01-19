Heidelberg Materials UK obtains BES 6001 standard

Heidelberg Materials UK has become the first building materials company to achieve certification to the updated BES 6001 standard across its business.



The Framework Standard for Responsible Sourcing of Construction Products covers the environmental and social issues for organisational and supply chain management, including all the processes from the origin of raw materials, through all stages of the manufacturing process to point of sale.



The latest version 4.0:2023 has enhanced emphasis on social aspects, sustainableprocurement and supply chain engagement, as well as additional environmentalthemes including biodiversity and site stewardship, claims Heidelberg Materials.



"It allows specifiers to secure additional credits in ‘green’ building certificationschemes, including BREEAM (BRE Environmental Assessment Method), reduce supplychain risk and demonstrate responsible, sustainable procurement practices," said the company.



Assessment was carried out across cement, Regen GGBS, packed products, concrete,asphalt, aggregates and Midland Quarry Products.

