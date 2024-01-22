Adani Group ponders new cement plant in Godda

22 January 2024

Adani Group is considering to build a cement plant in Santhal Pargana, having set up a 1600MW thermal power plant in Godda that will come on-stream mid-2024.



A company spokesperson said: “In keeping with our groups expansion plans, we are considering a feasilbility study to set up a cement plant, most probably in Godda.”

The proposed plant will use fly ash from the company’s existing power plant. Currently, an ACC plant, acquired lat year by the group, is receiving the fly ash as a raw material in Jhikpani (Chaibasa) and Sindri (Dhanbad).

