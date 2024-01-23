Yamama Cement starts kiln inlet installation

23 January 2024

The first steel column of the kiln inlet at Yamama Cement’s 12,500tpd project in Saudi Arabia was successfully installed on 18 January 2024, 13 days ahead of schedule.



Sonoma Overseas Development Co Ltd is the engineering procurement and construction supplier for the project. The column, following the traction of the crawler crane, slowly descended and seamlessly placed itself to the preset position. With the “first shot” fired, the project officially kicked off its steel construction and installation.

Meticulous preparations were made for the successful completion of the first installation as a landmark task in the project’s construction: civil engineers remeasured pre-embedded bolts multiple times, cleared pathways, and set the area ready for operation. Seamless coordination between commanders and operators, combined with whole-process supervision of managers made the successful installation of the first steel column possible.

