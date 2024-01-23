Bedeschi wins order for four complete storage lines

23 January 2024

A China-based EPC company has appointed Bedeschi to supply four complete storage lines for a Nigerian cement producer.

Through the intense activity of the office Bedeschi Far East in Hong Kong, Bedeschi finalised the supply of 18 machines in the following storage systems:

• two lines for handling wet and sticky limestone and shale, including trippers, bridge stackers and bridge bucket reclaimers

• one line for handling laterite, including a tripper, a travelling stacker and a side bucket reclaimer

• a single line for handling coal, including a tripper, a travelling stacker and a side scraper reclaimer.



The project is already launched and its delivery is planned in steps within 14 months.

