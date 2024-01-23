Carthage Cement reports record turnover

ICR Newsroom By 23 January 2024

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement closed 2023 with a turnover of TND431m (US$138.7m), up 18 per cent when compared with the company’s turnover in 2022, driven by its cement and aggregate business.



Domestic turnover increased 22 per cent to TND339m in 2023 from TND278m in 2022. Export turnover was stable at TND57m.



Aggregate sales increased 27 per cent YoY from TND17.6m to TND22.4m in 2023. Concrete sales fell by 11 per cent YoY to TND12.7m from TND14.3m.



The company invested TND30.5m and reduced its debt by 9.4 per cent in 2023.

