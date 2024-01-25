JK Cement sees continued revenue growth

JK Cement has reported total income of INR28,199m (US$339.12m) in the three months ended 31 December 2023. This compares to INR25,984m in the previous quarter and INR23,581m in the same quarter a year earlier.

Profit after tax in the December 2023 quarter came in at INR2894.6m, up from INR1789.2m in the previous quarter and INR576m in the same quarter in 2022. Meanwhile, earnings per share advanced from INR7.46 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 to INR23.16 in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, and INR37.46 in the three months ended 31 December 2023.

According to the company, a 6Mta expansion plan has also been approved, including a brownfield expansion in clinker capacity at Panna by 3.3Mta, along with 3Mta of cement grinding capacity at Panna, Hamirpur and Prayagra (1Mta each). A further 3Mta of greenfield cement grinding capacity at Bihar is to be commissioned in phases.

