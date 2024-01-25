Petrofac wins CO2 capture role at Cauldon Cement plant

25 January 2024

Petrofac’s consulting team, based in Woking, UK, is delivering several early engineering scopes, including feasibility and technology selection, that will identify opportunities for capturing CO 2 at the Lafarge Cauldon plant, Stoke-on-Trent, UK.

The facility currently emits over 600,000tpa of CO 2 from its operations, through the burning of tyre chips, liquid solvent, solid recovered fuel (SRF), processed sewage pellets (PSP) and coal for fuel.

CO 2 captured at the Cauldon facility will be transported for geological storage as part of the UK’s Peak cluster development. From 2030, this development aims to cut more than 3Mt of CO 2 emissions from cement, lime, and energy-from-waste plants in the Peak District, safely transporting it via underground pipeline to permanent storage under the seabed in the eastern Irish Sea.

Published under