Geocycle Egypt completes new SRF platform

25 January 2024

Geocycle Egypt has launched its SRF hub, giving it precise control over the quantity and premium quality of alternative fuel at 15MJ/t RDF, adhering to our specifications and standards.

According to Operations Manage Mina George, the platform will decrease Geocycle’s carbon footprint by 350,000t CO 2 in 2024. Using the CHF10m (US$115.8m) investment in the state-of-the-art platform with a production capacity of 250,000t SRF in addition to the other seven alternative fuel streams.

Project Manager, Peter Beshay emphasised the magnitude of this achievement, stating, 'It took 43,000 hours with 23 manpower per day, achieving zero lost time Incidents and fatalities. Additionally, in 41 trips, we maintained a stellar safety record without accidents or traffic violations. With ready-mix supplying 2400m2 of concrete, our Geocycle hub is now complete, enabling us to progress towards excellent circularity."

