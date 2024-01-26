Holcim orders 1000 Mercedes-Benz battery-powered trucks

26 January 2024

Holcim will deploy a total of 1000 units of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ new eActros 600 battery-powered electric truck, which premiered in October 2023, to its European fleet. This enlargement of its electric truck fleet will contribute to Holcim’s 2030 goal of reducing by 24 per cent its scope 3 downstream transportation emissions per tonne of material transported versus a 2020 baseline. Holcim aims for 30 per cent of its heavy-duty truck purchases or contracts to be zero-emission by 2030.



Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Holcim is one of Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ most important customers in the construction industry. We are very pleased that the company decided for the eActros 600 in its transformation towards alternative drives. Our electric truck with the three-pointed star sets new standards in terms of efficiency.”



The majority of the eActros 600 electric trucks will be used with silo trailers for the transportation of building materials. The high battery capacity of more than 600kWh and a new, particularly efficient electric drive axle enable the e-truck to achieve a range of 500km without intermediate charging, which means the eActros 600 will be able to travel significantly more than 1000km/day. The start of series production is planned for the end of 2024.

