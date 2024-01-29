Holcim to list North America business in the US

29 January 2024

Holcim has announced its intention to list its North American business in the US with a full capital market separation. According to the company, this process will create the leading pure-play building solutions company in the region. The newly-listed business will be committed to driving long-term growth in the rapidly expanding North American market and unlocking value for all its stakeholders.

Following the US listing of North America, Holcim is expected to remain included in the Swiss Market Index and the leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. The board has tasked Jan Jenisch to lead the planned US listing.

“Holcim has reached a new level of financial performance and a superior earnings profile with industry-leading margins and a strong balance sheet. The success of our North American business makes it the leading pure-play building solutions company in the region,” says Mr Jenisch. “With a US listing, we will unleash its full potential to be the partner of choice for our customers in one of the world’s most attractive construction markets. As we fully capitalise on the region’s infrastructure and construction boom, we will accelerate growth and unlock value for our stakeholders.

“Holcim post US listing of North America will further advance its leadership in innovative and sustainable building solutions. With decarbonisation and M&A as drivers of profitable growth, the company will continue to deliver leading margins and attractive shareholder returns. This next step of growth and value creation is possible thanks to the outstanding leadership of our empowered teams around the world delivering record results year after year.”

The US listing is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

