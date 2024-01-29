Holcim names Miljan Gutovic as new CEO

Holcim’s has appointed Miljan Gutovic as chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 1 May 2024. He will succeed the current CEO Jan Jenisch, who will focus on his role as chairman and will stand for re-election at the AGM in May.

Mr Gutovic, an Australian national, has been a member of the group executive committee since 2018. He served as head of the region Middle East and Africa, followed by the region Europe and operational excellence. Under his leadership, Holcim strengthened its market positions while delivering industry-leading margins and making decarbonisation a driver of profitable growth.

Mr Gutovic holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a PhD in Material Sciences and Engineering from the University of Technology in Sydney.

