China Cement Association and GCCA sign low-carbon future agreement

02 February 2024

The two leading representative bodies of the global cement industry have signed a milestone agreement to help accelerate decarbonisation of the sector across the world. China Cement Association (CCA), which represents more than 50 per cent of the world’s cement production and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), whose members account for 80 per cent of cement production capacity outside of China, have signed a historic partnership pledge. The pledge includes an agreement to work together on sustainability, and the low-carbon development of the cement and concrete industry.



The historic agreement will also see the development and launch later this year of a whole value chain China Cement Carbon Neutrality Roadmap, which will set out a commitment and pathway to fully decarbonise the cement industry in China. The GCCA, having launched a global net zero roadmap in 2021, will assist with its development alongside Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd, the world’s largest cement technology and equipment company, and the European Cement Research Academy (ECRA) who will also provide technical input.



Launching the agreement at a signing ceremony in Beijing, Kong Xiangzhong, executive president of CCA said: “This important agreement marks a win-win cooperation, and shows where we can collaborate effectively to bring insights, technical know-how and greater focus to our shared decarbonisation mission. I am sure this will create a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership that will be crucial in building a more sustainable world.”



Thomas Guillot, GCCA CEO, said: “The world needs leadership and collaboration like never before, especially on addressing the key issue of our time, climate change. This agreement between the China industry and the global industry is a signal to the world that we stand ready to deliver the essential decarbonised building materials that our planet needs. Cement and concrete enable the key infrastructure, thriving and resilient communities, clean water, safe homes and the shift to clean energy that are essential to a future sustainable world.”

The agreement formally covers the next three years of co-operation and provides a platform for wider communication and exchange.

